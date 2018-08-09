Man arrested in High Point shooting that killed pregnant teen, unborn baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a pregnant teen in High Point, according to a news release from High Point police.

Hykeem Marquis Simmons, 21, of High Point, is charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and altering or removing a gun serial number.

At 10:30 p.m. Monday night, officers were dispatched on a report of shots fired to the 700 block of Thissel St., near the intersection with E. Commerce Ave.

On the scene, police found Corey Ray, 32, outside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound to his backside.

Inside, Anastasia Ray, 18, suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

Both were taken to the hospital, but Anastasia Ray and her unborn baby both died from their injuries.

She was nearly eight months pregnant.

On Tuesday, officers located a vehicle that belonged to Simmons. Knowing Simmons previous gang affiliation and convicted felon status, officers searched the vehicle and found a file and a handgun. Simmons was arrested charged in connection with the gun possession and put in the High Point Jail under a $2 million bond.

On Thursday, investigators developed enough evidence to charge Simmons in the death of Anastasia Ray and assault on Corey Ray.

Corey Ray was last reported in stable condition.