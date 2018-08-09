Fourth early morning shooting reported in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three shootings shook High Point Thursday morning.

Now, police have added a earlier fourth shooting to the list.

At 1 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call at 603 Denny St.

Bullets struck three vehicles, and police found two bullet holes in the front siding of the home. Police found six 9-mm casings on the street.

This time, however, no one was reported injured.

High Point Police confirm fourth shooting in the city on Deny st. early this morning. No one injured. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/CF3f4KRAeg — Aleksandra Bush (@AleksBushNews) August 9, 2018

At about 3:30 a.m., police responded to another shooting on the 1400 block of Franklin Avenue.

The female Franklin Avenue victim was found in the street and died of a gunshot wound to the head, police report.

Around 5 a.m., a 15-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound. Police had been responding to the Franklin Avenue shooting when they heard 30 to 40 shots fired and followed the sound and a 911 caller report to 713 Fairview St.

Police found the girl inside her home with a gunshot wound to her foot. When they arrived, she was sitting on a chair in the living room. No one else in the residence was injured.

At at about the same time, around 5 a.m., another shooting happened at 1110 Bridges Drive, High Point Police said. Suspects fire shots into the home; no one was injured.

This was the second time someone fired shots into this Bridges Drive home since July 17, police said. Rifle and 9-mm casings were found at the scene.

The Thursday string of shooting follows a Monday night shooting in High Point that killed 18-year-old Anastasia Ray, who was pregnant, at 701 Thissell St., near the intersection with East Commerce Avenue.

Officials have not commented on if the shootings might be connected.