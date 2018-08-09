Destiny is looking for a forever family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The word "spunk" doesn’t begin to describe the energy, the passion, and the drive that Destiny would bring to a family.

This preteen old has a story that will pull at your heart strings. She has had to overcome a great deal in her short 12 years, but more important than her journey is the way she has found strength and is empowered because of it.

Destiny loves math and has dreams of becoming a doctor when she grows up.

This preteen could teach everyone a thing or two about the importance of not losing hope, and finding light in the darkness. She chooses to look at the positives in her life and hopes to inspire other children in foster care to do the same.

That positivity pushes her to continue to hope for a forever family. If you or anyone you know is interested in adoption, pleas contact ForeverFamily.org