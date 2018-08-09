15-year-old girl shot in High Point less than 2 hours after nearby fatal shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A 15-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound Thursday morning, about an hour and a half after a deadly shooting less than two miles away, according to police.

While responding to a deadly shooting on Franklin Avenue, High Point police heard 30 to 40 shots fired and followed the sound and a 911 caller report to 713 Fairview St. at about 5 a.m.

Police found a 15-year-old girl inside her home with a gunshot wound to her foot. She was sitting on a chair in the living room.

Icis Tom identified herself as the shooting victim to FOX8.

"We were lying in the bed on our phones and we heard the car pull up, but we didn't look out the window," Tom said. "Usually we would look out the window, but we didn't look out the window, and then everything just started shooting. We just heard gunshots, gunshots. I didn't think it was going to stop though, because it was so much."

She was brought to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

No one else in the residence was injured.

Officers found about 35 shell casings, which police believe were fired from a rifle, on the road in front of the home.

Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting.

Police have not yet determined a motive or any suspects.

This is the third reported High Point shooting with a female victim in about two days. All three shootings took place within a two mile radius.

Earlier Thursday morning, police responded to a shooting homicide at about 3:30 a.m. on the 1400 block of Franklin Avenue, about 1.3 miles away from the Fairview shooting.

The female Franklin Avenue victim was found in the street and died of a gunshot wound to the head, police report.

Police also responded Monday night to a fatal shooting that killed 18-year-old Anastasia Ray, who was pregnant, on the 700 block of Thissel Street, near the intersection with East Commerce Avenue. The Thissel Street homicide took place less than a mile away from the Fairview shooting.

Officials have not commented on if the shootings might be connected.

This is the house on Fairview Street that @HighPointPolice say nearly 35 shots were fired at around 5 am. pic.twitter.com/jiHyNoUp22 — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) August 9, 2018