1 person shot in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday, according to Greensboro police.

Officers were called to a home at 4101 Hampshire Drive shortly before 4 p.m. where the victim was found with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a police press release.

The victim’s condition has not been released. Two possible suspects were seen leaving the area, according to police.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.