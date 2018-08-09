1 dead after shooting in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A female victim was reported dead in a homicide on the 1400 block of Franklin Avenue, according to High Point police.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at about 3:30 a.m. early Thursday morning.

The individual killed was found in the street and died of a gunshot wound to the head, police report.

Officers provided aid to the victim until medical personnel arrived, at which time she was taken to the hospital with life theatening injuries.

She died of her injuries at about 4 a.m.

Police have not yet determined a motive or any suspects.

Officials will not provide information on the identity of the individual until next of kin is notified.

This homicide follows a Monday night shooting that killed 18-year-old Anastasia Ray, who was pregnant, less than a mile away on the 700 block of Thissel St., near the intersection with E. Commerce Ave.

Officials have not commented on if the two shootings might be connected.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Buben at (336) 887-7867 or Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.

This victim marks the 13th person killed in High Point in 2018.