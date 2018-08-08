× Woman tries to get out of arrest, tells police she’s a ‘clean, thoroughbred, white girl’

BLUFFTON, S.C. — After blasting through a stop sign at 60 mph Saturday, a woman tried to get out of arrest by slurring to police that she’s a “very clean, thoroughbred, white girl,” the Associated Press reported

Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw, 32, registered a blood alcohol level of .18 percent on a breathalyzer with glossy, bloodshot eyes, reported police from Bluffton, South Carolina.

Cutshaw, a real estate agent, defended herself saying that she’s a cheerleader, dancer, sorority girl and graduate from a a “high accredited university.”

The officer, who was also white, asked the girl what her race had to do with the situation.

She told the officer that he “should know what that means” and “should know based on the people that come in this room,” according to the AP.

Cutshaw also told police that she was driving to see her partner who is a police officer when she was pulled over. The report notes she repeatedly told officers that her partner is an officer.

She admitted to drinking two glasses of wine that night at the upscale restaurant The Bluffton Room, and when asked how full the glasses were, she said, “I mean I was celebrating my birthday,” the AP reports.

Police found marijuana and rolling papers in her vehicle.

Cutshaw told officers she “may have” smoked pot that evening, according to the report.

Cutshaw was arrested for drunk driving, speeding and possession of marijuana.

“Making statements such as these as a means to justify not being arrested are unusual in my experience as a law enforcement officer and I believe further demonstrate the suspect’s level of intoxication,” the officer wrote, according to the AP.