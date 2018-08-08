× Woman fires at big cat she thought she saw eating her dog, Wilkesboro police report

WILKESBORO, N.C. — A North Wilkesboro woman told police she shot at a mountain lion because she thought it was eating her dog Tuesday morning, according to a police report.

At about 6:27 a.m., Wilkesboro police followed a disturbance call to the Hidden Oaks Dog Park at 206 S. Bridge St., Wilkesboro.

On the scene, Carla Hauser of North Wilkesboro told police that she thought she saw a mountain lion eating her dog.

To rescue her pet, she fired her 22 caliber North American Arms revolver once into the ground to scare the animal away, then yelled at the cat and shot two more times, police report.

Police told FOX8 that, while Hauser initially thought the animal was attacking her dog, it turned it out it wasn’t and the dog was fine. Police do not know what the animal might have been interacting with.

Hauser told police the cat was about knee high and brown.

When she led police to the site of the incident, police were unable to locate anything, according to the report.

Another witness with Hauser also said she saw a large cat that looked like a mountain lion or a cougar.

Police contacted biologist James Cumberland who said he thought the animal sounded more like a bobcat or coyote, according to the report.

Cumberland told police he’d bring trail cameras Wednesday to try identifying the animal.