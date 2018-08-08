Wheels4Hope paves the road to independence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Vanessa Kennedy is slowly getting her life back together.

The Navy Veteran works full time and cares for her mom and does it all without a car.

That is until today when she purchased an affordable yet reliable car through Wheels4Hope.

The faith-based non-profit takes donated cars, repairs them and sells them to people in need for $500.

“It’s going to help me get around and get better opportunities in my life,” Kennedy said. “To move on and get to the next step in my life.”

Cliff and Buff Perry donated the car and attended the Blessing where Kennedy received the keys to her new car. The Winston-Salem couple loves knowing their donation will help someone in their own community.

“We knew if we sold this car, we wouldn`t get much money,” Buff Perry said. “But by donating the car, it`s being put to good use, much more than the value of trying to sell it would be. We were very pleased.”

Wheels4Hope has served the Triad for 5 years, and does all of its repairs at its location in Greensboro. But now, thanks to the Winston-Salem Foundation, it has a second location on Stratford Court in Winston-Salem.

“The majority of referrals are from Guilford and Forsyth Counties,” said Peter Tyler, Wheels4Hope’s Regional Manager for the Triad. “And now that we have a location in Forsyth county, we hope it makes it easier for donors dropping off the car and a lot easier for recipients like Venessa because she doesn`t have to get transportation to Greensboro.”

And Wheels4Hope will be able to help even more people get back on the road to independence.

“It`s very gratifying," Tyler said. "We are slated to do 80 of these placements this year which comes out to about 6-7 a month. Every time it`s a pleasure. Seeing someone drive away is a very concrete fruit of labor, so it`s nice.”

There is currently a long waiting list of people who need cars.

To learn more about donating your car, check out http://www.wheels4hope.org.