Suspect's grandfather shoots officer in face, mistook him for robber

PHILADELPHIA — When strangers tried to enter his home, 59-year-old Ricardo Giddings fired through the door — and hit a police officer in the face, according to KYW.

Philadelphia SWAT police officers were looking for a 20-year-old gun charge suspect when they arrived at a house on the 4800 block of Knox Street on Monday morning.

Giddings, the suspect’s grandfather, reportedly thought that someone was attempting to rob him, so he grabbed his gun and shot through the door, KYW reported.

The bullet struck Officer Jaison Potts in the face.

In return, Potts’ partner fired back, killing Giddings and injuring his wife Joann.

She was last reported in stable condition.

“The simplest way to put this is this is an all-out absolute tragedy all the way around,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross, according to KYW.

Following the incident, Gidding’s grandson turned himself in.

Philadelphia police announced via Facebook that Potts was still in critical condition, but had no life threatening injuries Monday.