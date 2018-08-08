× Suspect arrested after man shot, killed in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in a fatal shooting in Wilkes County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Joseph Thomas McCracken, 24, of Moravian Falls, is charged with murder.

At 2:06 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as 46-year-old James Everette Bailey, of Moravian Falls, flagged down a driver and was picked up on N.C. 18 in the Moravian Falls area. The driver called 911 while driving the victim to a gas station in Wilkesboro to meet with law enforcement.

Wilkes County EMS treated Bailey at the scene. Bailey was then taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

McCracken was arrested and charged on Wednesday.