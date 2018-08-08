× Randleman man strangled girlfriend during seizures, police say

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man allegedly strangled his girlfriend while she was having a seizure because he thought she was faking it, according to Randleman police.

At 10 p.m. Friday, Randleman police responded to a report of an assault at Randolph Hospital.

32-year-old April Shultz told officials that her boyfriend Phillip Lynn Green, 40, had a history of assaulting her during her seizures because he thought she was pretending, according to police.

Shultz said Green assaulted her Thursday by choking her and hitting her with a closed fist during a seizure and then assaulted her again Friday.

Green faces charges of assault inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault by strangulation, two counts of assault on a female and two counts of habitual misdemeanor assault.

He was placed in Randolph County jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

Green faced previous assault on a female charges.

He was convicted in October 2017 in Randolph County and charged in November 2011 in Yadkin County.