Pregnancy Week: Waterbirth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While getting an epidural is still a common option for pain management in childbirth, waterbirth is an alternative birthing option that has been growing throughout the community. Women’s Hospital is proud to be the first hospital in NC to offer credentialing for water immersion in labor and waterbirth as part of our certified nurse midwife and physician privileges. This sounds complex, but what it simply means is that Women’s Hospital is committed to keeping waterbirth safe and to keeping it as an option for families in our community. Not all obstetrical practices offer waterbirth, so make sure you check with your health care provider.

Laboring in the water has benefits for moms, babies and partners. The water can help to decrease a mother’s perception of the pain associated with childbirth. The water helps facilitate this by:

Comfort and mobility of the mother.

Increased ability to be upright.

Facilitated rotation and descent.

Reduced pressure on the abdomen.

Energy conservation.

Deeper relaxation.

For babies, waterbirth is a gentler process, as they move from one water environment to another. If mom and baby are both doing well, then skin-to-skin is encouraged between mom and baby immediately after delivery. (Skin-to-skin is encouraged regardless of mode of delivery at Women’s Hospital, if mom and baby are doing well. Partners and other support people can also do skin-to-skin.)

Waterbirth is a safe option for low-risk pregnancies. It is important for a woman interested in waterbirth to have a conversation with her credentialed provider to determine if she is a good candidate for a waterbirth. Then, all expectant parents need to approach birth with a flexible attitude. There can be situations that occur as a woman’s labor unfolds that may prevent her from being able to use the pool, like going into preterm labor. Other situations may require that a mom get out of the pool to ensure the safety of her and baby, such as the need for continuous monitoring or a mother’s desire for an epidural. Remaining flexible and keeping open lines of communication with your nursing staff and care provider are crucial in all births.

The waterbirth program at Women’s Hospital does require women to bring their own pool and accessories to the hospital. This is why it is important for women to begin thinking about birthing options early in their pregnancy, as women will need to become educated, prepare and obtain their supplies. To assist in this process, a free class on waterbirth at Women’s Hospital is offered every month. Expectant parents can register for this class at http://www.conehealthybaby.com.

Only a few practices are currently certified to provide waterbirths as a delivery option, so look for a practice with midwives that can help you plan for a waterbirth.

Spokesperson Background:

Kristin Kerbo is a registered nurse and childbirth educator at Cone Health Women’s Hospital. She is also a certified CPR instructor by The American Heart Association. Kerbo received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Clemson University in 1998. She was certified as a childbirth educator through the Academy of Certified Birth Educators in 2009.