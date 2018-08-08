× NC State House Rep. Ed Hanes resigns 3 months short of Election Day

RALEIGH, N.C. — A state house representative announced his resignation Tuesday, leaving questions over who will take his place in the months before the next election.

North Carolina State House Rep. Ed Hanes Jr., a Democrat, represented District 72, including Winston-Salem.

Hanes said Winston-Salem City Council Member Derwin Montgomery had agreed to take over his seat in the house, according to the Winston-Salem Chronicle. No appointment has yet been made.

Montgomery is a co-owner of the Chronicle and a 2010 graduate of Winston-Salem State University, according to the News & Observer. He has served on the city council since 2009.

Hanes told the Chronicle, “I intend to explore interests and opportunities across a number of platforms. I will remain involved in my professional and personal life with organizations that influence public thought and further strengthen my family’s long commitment to this community.”

Hanes, who has served since 2012, was expected to join Republican challenge Reginald Reid on the ballot in November.

Now, the local Democratic Party will need to decide who will run against Reid.