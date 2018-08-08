NC A&T gives first look at new student center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A new day is coming to North Carolina A&T State University. Crews are putting the final touches on the new student center.

FOX8 got a first look at the new 150,000 square foot building that will include restaurants like Chick-fil-a and Einstein Bros. Bagels. There's a game room for students who want to play video games and a traditional game room for students to shoot pool.

There are also meeting spaces and other features.

NCA&T Director of Design and Construction William Barlow says the new center is part of its vision to continue revitalizing the campus.

“When you have an academic building, after you finish studying, you need to talk about it,” Barlow said. “So, if you need to talk about it over a cup of coffee or just sit down to talk, this building is going to do that. We believe this building is a game changer for North Carolina A&T. And yes, all of our new buildings are game changers, but we believe this is a significant key in the element of changing the game here at A&T.”

The center will open up in phases starting in September.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on September 20.