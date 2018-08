Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. --A collision involving an SUV and a pickup truck shut down a lane of Interstate 40 Westbound on Wednesday morning.

Only minor injuries were reported.

The collision took place by the Vanstory Street overpass near the Four Seasons Mall in Greensboro.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported the incident began at 8:06 a.m. The scene was cleared by about 9:02 a.m.