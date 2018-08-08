× Mother in labor tests positive for opium in bagel debacle

TOWNSON, Md. — A Maryland woman was in the midst of contractions in April, lying in the hospital bed, when a doctor told her she tested positive for opium, according to WBAL.

“I said, ‘Well, can you test me again? And I ate a poppy seed bagel this morning for breakfast,’ and she said, ‘No, you’ve been reported to the state,'” Eden told WBAL.

Eden said the debacle meant her newborn daughter, Beatrice, was held at the hospital for an extra five days.

Eden was assigned a caseworker after the test results, but the case was closed when the mother argued that that her result stemmed a false positive from her breakfast.

WBAL explains that poppy seeds are harvested from the opium poppy plant and contain trace amounts of opiates.

Due to these traces, consumption of poppy can sometimes lead to a false positive.