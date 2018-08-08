× Men charged with soliciting minors over the internet in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Two men have been charged with soliciting minors over the internet as part of two ongoing Alamance County Sheriff’s Office investigations, according to a news release.

Jason Michael Fox, 39, of Goldsboro, is charged with solicitation of a child by computer for a sex act and attempted indecent liberties with a child.

In July the sheriff’s office was called about a person trying to connect with the caller’s 11-year-old daughter via the internet.

This information resulted in the start of an investigation where the suspect solicited sex acts from an undercover officer posing as the daughter of the complainant, the release said.

On Aug. 4, the sheriff’s office served a search warrant at Fox’s residence. Electronic devices were seized and in an interview, Fox admitted to contacting the 11-year-old, the release said.

In a second case, Anthony Joseph Cramer, of Morganton, was arrested on July 25 and charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of attempted first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The sheriff’s office did not release details about what led up to Cramer’s arrest.