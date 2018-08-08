× Man dies after found with gunshot wound in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — The victim of a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Wilkesboro died of his injuries late that night, according to a news release.

Following the shooting, 46-year-old James Everette Bailey, of Moravian Falls, was found after he flagged down a driver from the side of N.C. 18 while suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate.

At 2:06 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as Bailey, flagged down a driver and was picked up on N.C. 18 in the Moravian Falls area. The driver called 911 while driving the victim to the 4 Brothers convenience store in Wilkesboro to meet with law enforcement.

Wilkes County EMS treated Bailey at the scene before taking him to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for further treatment.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.