FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A fire ripped through a 4,990-square-foot Forsyth County home on Wednesday night.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire at the home, which is at the end of a long driveway off Blackberry Lane in the southwestern part of the county.

The fire was reported to firefighters as being caused by a lightning strike.

Photos on social media by the Winston-Salem and Smith Grove fire departments show heavy damage.

No injuries were reported.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video