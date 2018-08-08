E. Wendover Ave. eastbound closes after car hits power pole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Eastbound lanes of E. Wendover Ave. remain closed Wednesday morning after a vehicle hit a power pole Tuesday evening, according to Greensboro police.

The collision broke the pole and blew out the transformer. Power lines also fell into the roadway.

The driver was injured in the collision.

The closure specifically affects E. Wendover Ave. between Westside Drive and Lindsay St.

Drivers could see delays, and the city advises the public to use alternate routes.

Duke Energy has been working to restore power to the area since about 7 p.m. Tuesday.