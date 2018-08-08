9-year-old Triad girl runs successful cookie business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Kymora Wright, 9, is learning valuable life lessons including the value of customer service.

She’s the owner of Kymora’s Kookies -- a business that specializes in cookies and other treats.

Kymora has developed a steady following of customers over the past year.

“They say it's amazing. They really love it,” she said.

Kymora was inspired to start a business after baking with her mother and grandmother and watching baking shows.

Although she understands the importance of mixing the right ingredients for a tasty product, the real secret to her recipes comes naturally.

“My cookies are made with love,” she said.

An important aspect of Kymora’s business model is hand delivering her orders.

“I will drop it off at your job or either at your home,” she said.

However, she also sends orders in the mail.

Kymora’s mother, Lateisha Carter, helps with the business to make sure that her daughter can enjoy being a child while balancing her responsibilities as an entrepreneur.

“Very proud, very, very proud, I’ve seen her grow,” she said.

In honor of Kymora’s Kookies’ one-year anniversary, Kymora is throwing a “Paint and Create” celebration that’s open to the public.

Children can paint a picture and snack on Kymora’s treats.

The event is Friday, Aug. 10, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Positive Image Performing Arts, located at 1235 Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem.

It’s $5 to participate.