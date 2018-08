× 7-year-old on vacation drowned at Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A 7-year-old girl drowned at a Myrtle Beach oceanfront hotel on Monday, the Sun-News reported.

Malazya Fayall, vacationing from Far Rockaway, New York, with her family, was found unresponsive in the pool at an Ocean Boulevard resort.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she died.

This case been ruled an accidental drowning.