Young girl bitten by shark on North Carolina island

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. — A young girl was bitten by a shark on the North Carolina coast over the weekend, WWAY reports.

The shark attack happened on Bald Head Island around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The girl was bitten on the calf by what authorities believe was a young shark.

The girl was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to be treated for her injuries. The injuries are not life-threatening.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim due to her age.