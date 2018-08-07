× Woman lends a few bucks to a man at Wawa, discovers he’s Keith Urban

MEDFORD, N.J. — She thought she was helping out a man down on his luck, according to the Associated Press.

Turned out, she was paying for country music star Keith Urban.

Ruth Reed, a substitute teacher, had made a resolution to help customers at the convenience store Wawa, so when the man in front of her in line was short a couple bucks on Friday, she leapt at the opportunity to help.

The man thanked her and introduced himself as Keith, the AP reported.

That’s when she realized he looked familiar.

After commenting that he looked like Keith Urban, the musician admitted she was more right than she knew.

Unconvinced, Reed turned to his body guard and asked for confirmation.

“It was then I realized what an idiot I was,” she said, according to the AP.

The musician was in Medford, New Jersey, on the way to a concert in Camden.