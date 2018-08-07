× Woman hit by car in Winston-Salem dies from injuries; driver accused of driving while impaired

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman who was hit by a car in Winston-Salem Saturday night has died, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Shalimar Drive at about 10 p.m. Saturday where 52-year-old Patsy Beth Sims was found injured.

Sims was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, Sims died from her injuries.

Dwight Lamont Goodson, 28, of Winston-Salem, has been charged in connection with hitting Sims

Police said Goodson had been drinking alcohol but did not say how impaired he allegedly was.

Goodson was given a $10,000 bond at the time of his arrest.