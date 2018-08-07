× Woman dies after pulled from Lincolnton fire

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Even though firefighters managed to get her out of a burning house, a Lincolnton woman did not survive on Tuesday, according to WSOC.

Bonnie Smith died at the hospital.

Breaking Lincoln- just confirmed one woman died in this early morning fire north of Lincolnton pic.twitter.com/dhdVYVCAkw — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) August 7, 2018

A Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy witnessed the fire at around 3:45 a.m., WSOC reports.

By the time firefighters arrived, heavy flames and smoke were coming from the house on Park Circle, across the street from a local middle school.

Firefighters attempted to get into the burning house, but the fire prevented their entry. With special equipment, firefighters later got inside and made it to the woman.

Breaking Lincolnton- several investigators with the sheriffs office have showed up. Fire chief told us earlier one woman was pulled from the home. pic.twitter.com/3OMWYwXsXq — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) August 7, 2018

Investigators learned from the fire marshal that the fire may have spread from the kitchen stove, according to WSOC.