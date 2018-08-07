× South Carolina woman accused of giving birth in car, leaving baby in trash bag

LEXINGTON, S.C. – A South Carolina woman is accused of giving birth in her car Friday, then abandoning the newborn baby in the vehicle.

Brennan Hailey Geller, 21, faces a charge of homicide by child abuse.

The arrest warrant says Geller failed to provide any medical care for the child and “placed the newborn in a trash bag and drove home with the baby in the floorboard,” according to a press release from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.

“We became aware of this tragic case after Geller was treated at the hospital Saturday morning for blood loss,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The medical team caring for Geller told investigators she never told them the baby was in her car.”

The baby’s body wasn’t found for several hours.

Authorities arrested Geller Monday afternoon and booked her into the Lexington County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.