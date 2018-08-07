Walmart to sell 15-minute meal kits, North Carolina ranks middle for student debt and more

Posted 6:39 am, August 7, 2018, by , Updated at 06:42AM, August 7, 2018

In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses 15-minute meal kits for two  soon to be sold at Walmart, North Carolina's ranking in a student loan debt study and another 500 jobs are on their way to Morrisville with the expansion of a pharma-focused technology firm.