UNC-Greensboro unveils new logo and brand campaign

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- On a bright sunny day, a DJ plays loud dance music outside of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro dining hall. A few steps away, there's a giant inflatable Spartan helmet and cheerleaders. The gathering appears fit for a returning champion. But as UNCG Chancellor Dr. Franklin Gilliam reminds us, victories don't always take place on the field.

"We've done well in the classroom," Gilliam said. "We are only one of two of the 17 UNC system schools to meet all five of our priority performance marks."

While professors and staff gather to celebrate a job well done, they also learn that not everyone recognizes what's happening on campus.

"Too many people didn't know about us," Gilliam said. "So we thought one of the things we needed to do is become more visible and become more visible in a modern way to represent this university."

That means it's time for a new look -- a look that hasn't changed in over 10 years. UNCG unveiled a new logo or spirit mark. Some describe the new Spartan and lettering as "fierce." You will find the new logo on everything from uniforms to hats. Sierra Newhouse is a UNCG senior and she likes the new look.

"I will be buying new T-shirts, new hats and new school apparel," Newhouse said.

Anna Gerteisen is also a senior. Gerteisen believes the new style will bring new energy to campus.

"I feel the new logo brings us together as a campus, athletics and every student here at the university," Gerteisen said. "It's a fun transition we all get to experience." ​

The new Spartan will also be on university shuttles and center court at basketball games.

UNCG is also using a new tag line in its promotions. The "Find Your Way Here" campaign is aimed at elevating the school's presence in the Piedmont and encouraging students to give UNCG a look.

"Find your wow here, find your home here, find your career here, find your inspiration here, but find your way here," Gilliam said.

A lot has been going UNCG's way lately. The university holds a record five Southern Conference Championships and is preparing to welcome its largest freshman class.