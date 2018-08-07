× Surry County man wins $400,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Dobson man is celebrating after he bought a Big Win scratch-off ticket and won $400,000.

Rogelio Estrada Benitez’s good luck happened when he stopped at the Stop N Go on Rock Quarry Road. in Raleigh and bought the $5 ticket.

He claimed the prize Monday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $282,005.

Big Win launched in January with four top prizes of $400,000. Because Estrada Benitez is the last player to win a top prize, the lottery is taking steps to end the game.