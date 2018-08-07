× State superintendent announces iPads for every North Carolina K-3 public school reading teacher

Every K-3 reading teacher in North Carolina public schools got new Apple iPads for the new year, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction announced Tuesday.

The teachers also received a new set of books for students.

This $6 million statewide plan, part of the state’s Read to Achieve program, aims to support literacy in those first few crucial years of a child’s literary education.

The state purchased the iPads in June and delivered them to schools in time for districts and charter schools to get them to teachers before the start of the academic year.

With these tools, teachers will be able to monitor student reading growth and figure out which students may need more help.

According to NCDPI, most North Carolina school districts and charter schools already use iPads for reading assessments using the web-based program mCLASS.

For districts that don’t support iPads, the state offered alternative devices.

“The General Assembly began Read to Achieve because there is bipartisan consensus that early childhood literacy is a key metric for a student’s future success,” said State Superintendent Mark Johnson in a news release. “Having more of these tools in each classroom will reduce burdens on teachers, giving them more time to focus on instruction.”

The state superintendent made the announcement at the Council of State meeting Tuesday.