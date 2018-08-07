Pregnant woman, unborn baby killed in High Point shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A pregnant woman and her unborn child died in a High Point shooting Monday night, and police are still looking for the shooter, according to police.

At 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched on a report of shots fired to the 700 block of Thissel St., near the intersection with E. Commerce Ave.

On the scene, police found Corey Ray, 32, outside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound to his backside.

Inside, Anastasia Ray, 18, suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Both were taken to the hospital, but Anastasia Ray and her unborn baby both died from their injuries.

She was nearly eight months pregnant.

Corey Ray was last reported in stable condition.

Police found about 20 shell casings left in the road.

Officials have not yet made any arrests and continue searching for the culprit.

A witness claimed that the shots were fired from a light-colored SUV that drove past the house, police said.