Person shot, injured in Wilkes County
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A person was shot and injured in Wilkes County on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.
At 2:06 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim flagged down a driver and was picked up on N.C. 18 in the Moravian Falls area. The driver called 911 while driving the victim to a gas station in Wilkesboro to meet with law enforcement.
Wilkes County EMS treated the victim, identified only as a male, at the scene. The victim was then taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for further treatment of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting or the victim’s current condition.
36.202858 -81.251883