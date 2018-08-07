× Person shot, injured in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A person was shot and injured in Wilkes County on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

At 2:06 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim flagged down a driver and was picked up on N.C. 18 in the Moravian Falls area. The driver called 911 while driving the victim to a gas station in Wilkesboro to meet with law enforcement.

Wilkes County EMS treated the victim, identified only as a male, at the scene. The victim was then taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for further treatment of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or the victim’s current condition.