Off-duty New Jersey trooper pulls woman from Cape Hatteras rip current

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — He was on vacation in the Outer Banks, but that didn’t stop this New Jersey state trooper from saving a woman’s life, according to WITN.

New Jersey State Trooper Craig Kempinski’s wife told him that a woman was caught in the rip current about 200 yards offshore.

After rushing to the scene, Kempinski called on his water rescue training and boogie boarded to the woman.

According to WITN, she was exhausted and struggling to stay above water.

He passed her the boogie board and, with the help of a paddle-boarder, carried her to shore.

The woman was not injured.

New Jersey State Police said that the trooper was able to prevent a tragedy thanks to his quick actions, WITN reported.