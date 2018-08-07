No assault charges after Bowman Gray racing conflict

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Assault charges will not be filed in the incident at Bowman Gray Stadium over the weekend, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.
The police report describes the 11:11 p.m. Saturday night incident as an assault with a deadly weapon on driver Blake Walker.
Walker was standing outside his race car when a driver appeared to intentionally ram the disabled race car, causing the vehicle to hit Walker.
Officer C.K. Robertson drew his weapon in an attempt to stop a perceived deadly threat during the incident.
On Tuesday, Winston-Salem police said Walker does not want to pursue prosecution for the assault.
The investigation has concluded.
The Winston Salem Police Department is conducting an administrative review into Robertson’s actions.