Greensboro tap water declared safe after public health advisory

GREENSBORO, N.C. — About a week after the City of Greensboro announced elevated chemical levels in city water, the city has declared the water safe, according to the News & Record.

Interim Assistant City Manager Steve Drew said Monday that city water now exceeds all water-quality standards.

A public health advisory went out last week after perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and related chemical perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) were detected at the Mitchell Water Treatment Plant.

The chemicals exceeded the EPA health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion by 10 parts.

These chemicals are manmade chemicals that were used for 50 years to make products that resist heat, oil, stains and more.

The contaminated water could have posed a health risk after years of exposure. This, however, was a singular occurrence, according to the city.

No water regulatory limit was violated, but the city took precautions to resolve the rise.

“When we received those results we immediately met and we started implementing our operational protocol,” Assistant Director of Water Resources Michael Borchers said.

Borchers said the contaminated supply came from Lake Brandt. Since 2016, the city has been looking for the source of the PFOA and PFOS.

He said they think chemicals used for putting out fires and ones used for testing by the airport and tank farm were not always disposed of properly over the years and ultimately they wound up getting in the water.

This was the first time they’ve found the levels above the health advisory limit since they started measuring for it in 2014.

The city tests for PFOA and PFOS levels every month.