Ft. Bragg soldier found dead after charged with Myrtle Beach murder

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — A Ft. Bragg soldier was found dead of a gunshot wound in his mother’s home Sunday, seven months after he was charged with murdering a 20-year-old woman, according to the Associated Press.

The Dorchester County coroner Paul Brouthers believes Chandler Ari Dunmeyer, 19, shot himself in the Summerville home.

His body was first found by his mother who heard the shot, the AP reports.

Dunmeyer was out on bond after he was charged with the murder of Colee Muirhead, 20, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Police found Muirhead’s body in a Myrtle Beach motel in January.

According to the AP, the Fort Bragg 82nd Airborne Public Affairs Office confirmed Dunmeyer’s military connection.