GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A crash on Business 85 in Guilford County is slowing traffic Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at mile marker 115 near Furnitureland South.

The left lanes are closed in both directions.

Four cars were involved. There is no word on what caused the wreck.

Only minor injuries were reported.

NCDOT estimates the lanes will reopen by around 7 p.m.