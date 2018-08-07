Child rescued after crash on I-85 in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Rescue crews with the Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department say recent training helped them rescue an 11-year-old girl trapped in an SUV after a crash.

The vehicle ran off the road at Exit 113 off I-85 and was hanging eight feet above the ground when the fire department arrived. Capt. Derek Carson said the mother driving was able to free herself, but her daughter was pinned in the front seat.

“So at any point it could move, so the biggest thing we have to do, especially when we make entry and start putting weight in the vehicle, is just making sure that the vehicle is not going to move so we ensure that we stabilize it and secure it in place, and then operate around that,” Carson said.

They were able to free her using rescue gear and Carson said the girl stayed calm while crews worked.

"One of our Guil-Rand Fire Department runs that stretch of highway with us too and they worked and got a teddy bear to her too so she could focus on that and not everything else that was going on,” he said.

Carson said the department trained on extradition technique just last week and that they work constantly to train on new gear. He said that the department responds frequently to calls of drivers who hit the trees.

“We see a lot of different things, there’s creek beds down there, we’ve had vehicles suspended upside down, access is always a challenge on the highway in terms of reaching the patients so we train on that,” he said.

Carson said the girl had minor injuries from the crash and was taken to the hospital. State Highway Patrol has not said what caused the crash.