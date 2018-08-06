× Wilkes County road rage shooting kills father, injures son

ROARING RIVER, N.C. — A road rage shooting killed a father and critically injured his son, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6:18 p.m. Sunday evening, a 911 caller reported a shooting at US Highway 421 South and Red White and Blue Road in Roaring River.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began on the highway and continued down the off ramp onto Red White and Blue Road.

An individual shot multiple times at Kelly Michael Black, 56, of Hamptonville and his son Stephen Michael Black, 25, of Statesville.

Kelly Michael Black died. Stephen Michael Black was critically injured.

Deputies found a third person at the scene who they believe was the shooter. Officials have not released his name.

Deputies and the State Bureau of Investigation will continue to investigate.