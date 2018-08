× Lanes on I-40 reopen in Greensboro after collision

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A westbound collision closed off the two left lanes of I-40 near S. Elm-Eugene St. and mile marker 221 in Greensboro on Monday morning, according to a North Carolina Department of Transportation alert.

NCDOT reported that the lanes were reopened by 9 a.m.

The incident began at 7:56 a.m.