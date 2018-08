WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem Police Department tweet shows a plume of water shot up from a Winston-Salem fire hydrant after a truck hit both the hydrant a power pole Monday morning.

According to police, the truck hit the hydrant and pole on the 4700 block of S. Main St.

Police plan to keep the road blocked for an hour.