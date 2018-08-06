× Trooper resigns after patrol vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina state trooper resigned on July 27 after his patrol vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in Wilkes County, according to the Wilkes Journal-Patriot.

On July 12, Trooper J.L. Millsaps was driving on N.C. 18 when the vehicle hit a person. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Highway Patrol.

Millhaps, who served less than a year, was assigned to Troop F, District 2, Wilkes County.

Following the incident, Highway Patrol placed Millsaps on administrative duty pending an State Bureau of Investigation.

The SBI is conducted their investigation in conjunction with the internal State Highway Patrol investigation which is standard procedure.