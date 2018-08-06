× Thomasville man accused of giving child drugs, taking indecent liberties

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man is facing multiple child sex charges in Thomasville, according to court documents.

William Collins, 24, of Thomasville, is charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, felony solicit by computer and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Collins is accused of enticing a 14-year-old to meet him, smoking marijuana with the teen and engaging in sex acts, the documents said.

The documents also said Collins had a video of the child dancing while partially undressed.

Collins is being held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 5.