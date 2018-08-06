Suspect in bank-to-back bank robberies named and charged by Winston-Salem police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have named and charged the suspect in two back-to-back bank robberies in Winston-Salem last week.

Larry Eugene Simmons, 39, of Dania Beach, Florida, was charged with two counts of common law robbery.

He was jailed in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

At about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Winston-Salem police responded to a reported robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank at 5995 University Parkway.

Officers said the suspect entered, went up to a teller and presented a threatening note.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money in a red full-size pickup truck, according to police.

At 12:02 p.m., about a half hour later, another robbery took place at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2000 South Hawthorne Road.

Officials believe Simmons is responsible for both robberies.

Nobody was hurt in either one and the suspect did not have a weapon, according to police.

Police said they found the truck he used in both crimes.

Simmons was apprehended at about 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police continue to investigate but are not looking for other suspects.

Police ask anyone with information to call the police department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.