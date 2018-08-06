Security upgrades at government buildings in downtown Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- After two shootings in less than three months in downtown Greensboro, we decided to check in with the people responsible for securing facilities over there, like the Municipal Building, to see what they are doing to keep you safe.

Greensboro police are still searching for the person or people responsible for the shooting in that area on July 30.

“I feel very comfortable saying that the people who were involved knew each other, that they were affiliated in some way,” said Chief Wayne Scott, with GPD. “It is important for the community to know that it is not a random act. It is just unfortunate that it occurred anywhere, but in a densely populated area.”

Scott told us that security in the area has been on his mind long before the latest acts of violence.

“We are seeing a lot of growth downtown,” Scott said.

He recently filled a new position for a captain that will oversee downtown. The new captain and his team, which includes the officers on bikes, will move into the Municipal Building. It's a change that has been in the works for a while, but was expedited after the violence and rapid city growth.

Scott hopes to have the unit moved in within the month.

"You are going to see more police cars over in that direction, you are going to see our guys on bikes,” Scott said. “It is kind of a relaunch of an opportunity for us to be in the community, obviously presence helps."

County commissioners are also talking about beefing up security at the Old Guilford County Courthouse.

An armed guard is expected to start working there in the next few weeks.

“This is our first initial step on this particular building,” Commissioner Alan Branson said.

Branson says he and fellow commissioners discussed adding other security features to the building too. Renovations outside would allow them to change the access to the doors, a sign-in sheet may also be put in place and bulletproof barriers for commission meetings were discussed, but would require a lot of expensive work.

Branson says conversations about security changes started after some employees in the building were met with unwanted visitors, others complained of being harassed.

“Safety is our number one goal for our citizens, taxpayers and also our employees,” Branson said.

We checked in with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office to see if they had any plans to change security to the courthouse. The public information officer told us he believes the building is safe and secure. People going in need to go through metal directors. Security and canines also do random checks around the perimeter.