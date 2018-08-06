In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses how rural internet customers are charged the same as high-speed fiber customers for slower internet, a nuisance lawsuit which determined a pork giant must pay out $473 million and rising, unpredictable gas prices.
Rural internet customers charged the same for slower internet, pork giant hit with nuisance lawsuit and more
-
Burlington residents without AT&T phone, internet after Spectrum subcontractor accidentally cuts line
-
A federal jury has awarded nearly half a billion dollars to neighbors of a hog farm in North Carolina
-
Senate passes measure to repealing changes to net neutrality rules
-
2 people are suing McDonald’s for $5 million, claiming they had to pay for cheese on their Quarter Pounders
-
NRA lawsuit says it’s in financial trouble because of actions by New York regulators
-
-
Coke is raising soda prices because of aluminum tariffs
-
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against ‘Ride the Ducks’ seeks $100 million
-
Entrepreneurs get help from RIoT Accelerator
-
Wells Fargo says hundreds of customers lost homes because of computer glitch
-
Moviepass runs out of money, gas prices hit two-month low and more
-
-
Video shows Georgia waitress take down diner for groping her
-
Federal judge blocks release of 3D-printed gun plans
-
10 NC volunteer firefighters charged with arson-related crimes