NASCAR CEO Brian France taking 'indefinite leave of absence' after arrest

NASCAR CEO and Chairman Brian Z. France will take an indefinite leave of absence following his arrest.

France, 56, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening by Sag Harbor, New York, police on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

France issued the following statement Monday:

“I apologize to our fans, our industry and my family for the impact of my actions last night. Effective immediately, I will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from my position to focus on my personal affairs.”

NASCAR issued a statement Monday saying NASCAR Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President Jim France has assumed the role of interim chairman and chief executive officer.

France’s grandfather Bill France Sr. founded NASCAR in 1948, and France’s father assumed command from 1972 to 2000. France took on the mantle in 2003.