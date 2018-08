× Man found dead in Boone river

BOONE, N.C. — A dead man was found in a river in Boone on Sunday, according to police.

At about 3 p.m., a family found the man face down in the South Fork New River at the Brookeshire Park.

Currently, police report no known signs of foul play.

Boone police are investigating the man’s death and have not yet released further information.